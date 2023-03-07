Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 6,871 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $24,941.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,978 shares in the company, valued at $660,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Utpal Koppikar sold 2,485 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $13,568.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.