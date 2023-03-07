Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $18,418.62 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,074 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $18,418.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

