Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $18,418.62 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,074 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $18,418.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of ATRA stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
