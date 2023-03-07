Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells $15,322.23 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $15,322.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
