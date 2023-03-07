Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells $15,322.23 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $15,322.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.