AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.52. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

