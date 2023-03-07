Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 42.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BMI opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

