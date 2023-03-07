Bank of America Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
Nextracker Trading Down 2.7 %
Nextracker stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
