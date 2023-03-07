Bank of America Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $40.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.08.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

