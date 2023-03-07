Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,281,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from $7.60 to $9.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 4.0 %

BKRIF opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.14.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

