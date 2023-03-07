Barclays Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

