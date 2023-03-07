Barclays Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.