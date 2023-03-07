Barclays Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHGGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.