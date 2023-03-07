Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,955 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

