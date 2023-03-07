Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Steelcase Trading Down 6.4 %
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steelcase Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Featured Stories
