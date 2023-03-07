Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.