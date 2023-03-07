Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $119,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

