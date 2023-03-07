Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $120,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXT Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.11.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

