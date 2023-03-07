Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,381,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,925,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Vector Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.