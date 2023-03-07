Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 46,071 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXLG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

DXLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $241,307.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at $67,344,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

