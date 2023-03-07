Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $499.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640,920 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

