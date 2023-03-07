Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $499.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640,920 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
