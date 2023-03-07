CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CarMax Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.