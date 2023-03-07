CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in CBRE Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CBRE Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

