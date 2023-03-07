Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

