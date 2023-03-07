Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,846 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.