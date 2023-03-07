Citigroup Increases Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $21.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $685.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

