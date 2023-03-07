Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $27.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,306 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

