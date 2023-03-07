Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 268,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

