Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

