Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 155,978 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 4.7 %

About Health Catalyst

Shares of HCAT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

