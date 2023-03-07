Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,971 shares of company stock worth $2,894,331 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

