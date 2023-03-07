Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 226,459 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 885.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

