Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 25,539 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

