Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 47,396 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9,894.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

SWX stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

