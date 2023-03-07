Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 58,520 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

