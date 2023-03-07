Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

