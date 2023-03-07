Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

Shares of TLGA stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

