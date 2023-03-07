Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $991.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

