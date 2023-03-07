Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,478 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,404 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tapestry by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

