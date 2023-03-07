Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,032 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FLO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

