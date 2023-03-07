Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NXRT opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.