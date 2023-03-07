Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

CADE opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.