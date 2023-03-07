Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE M opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

