Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FGMC. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGMC opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

