Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.65 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.