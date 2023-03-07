Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,403 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

