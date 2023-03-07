Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 386,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

