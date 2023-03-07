Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,982 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

