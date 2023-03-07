Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

