Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %
PII stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris
In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.
