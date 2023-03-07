Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,313 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 99.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 266,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

MAS opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

