Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.