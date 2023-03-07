Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

