Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 103,362 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,533,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of AY opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -711.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

